LOGAN, Utah -- For those holding out hope that high school spring sports would resume soon in Utah, it’s not going to happen.
Tuesday afternoon, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) officially canceled the 2020 spring sports seasons. An email from Jon Oglesby, the assistant director at the UHSAA, stated the sad facts for all those who had been holding out hope.
“In accordance with Governor Gary R. Herbert and State Superintendent Syd Dickson’s announcement earlier today that Utah schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Utah High School Activities Association has canceled all remaining spring activities, including sports, and state championships,” the statement read. “Current UHSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and organizing practice and/or team gatherings remain in effect until further notice.”
Spring sports affected in the Cache Valley include baseball, softball, track and field, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls golf, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse. This was going to be the inaugural season for lacrosse for both the boys and girls as it had been a club sport in the past.
“I thought I would take the news with more calmness as I kind of expected it, but I’m very frustrated and disappointed for everyone involved,” said Mike Hansen, the athletic director at Ridgeline High School.
“The UHSAA Board of Trustees (Board) promotes the benefits of participating in education-based high school activities and recognizes the overwhelming disappointment this decision is for the students and athletes, especially seniors,” the UHSAA statement said. “The Board’s highest priority is ensuring the health and safety of the students, schools and communities during this challenging time and looks forward to the day when students are again participating in education-based activities. The Board will meet in the coming weeks to address any concerns that arise with member schools from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Hansen is pushing for more meetings and trying to figure something else out than total cancellation.
“With all respect as to the seriousness of our situation in the country, it is my hope that the state UHSAA leaders will have honest and serious discussions in May about what the summer might look like and how we can get these athletes active in a controlled environment,” Hansen said. “I'm not convinced that keeping our coaches away from working with the athletes is the best thing to do for much longer. Let's be creative and within the guidelines, find a way to have a little normalcy.”
The UHSAA announcement said the organization is optimistic that fall sports will begin as scheduled. However, it did not make a decision on the fall and will not for now.
“The UHSAA staff will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the governor’s office and the state superintendent’s office as it relates to interscholastic activities,” the UHSAA statement concluded.
Updates will be made on the UHSAA website at www.uhsaa.org.