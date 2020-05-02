POCATELLO — Idaho Gov. Brad Little was in the Gate City Friday for the first day of the Gem State’s plan to reopen its economy in several stages.
Little joined Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad and City Council President Heidi Adamson in being some of the first patrons of Molinelli's Jewelers on Main Street in Old Town Pocatello in over a month since the March 25 stay-home order went into effect. That order expired Thursday and the first stage of Little’s Rebound Idaho plan began Friday.
During his visit, Little provided updates regarding the state’s personal protective equipment stockpile, COVID-19 testing capacities and what metrics health experts will use when considering the next stage to reopen Idaho’s economy further.
“There are multiple benchmarks and one of the big ones is hospital capacity,” Little said when asked to elaborate further on the metrics health experts must consider before advancing Idaho to its next stage of economic recovery. “Testing is here but if we have a big run, particularly in hospital capacity, then we know we have a problem. The best tool is great behavior — social distancing, wearing masks and if you don’t feel good stay home.”
Little first announced his four-staged plan to reopen Idaho at a press conference in Boise on Thursday, during which he said the restrictions in stage one, as they were during the stay-at-home order, are enforceable.
In stage one, people should wear face coverings in public and practice good hygiene. Churches and almost all retail shops can open as long as they follow strict physical distancing guidelines and other protocols. Businesses are encouraged, where possible, to have employees work from home. Non-essential travel, prohibited under the stay-home order, is allowed but should be minimized and those who leave and re-enter the state should self-quarantine for two weeks.
Additionally during stage one, all vulnerable individuals should continue to self-quarantine, both public and private gatherings should be avoided and visits to senior living facilities and congregate facilities like jails and prisons remain prohibited.
Businesses that will remain closed in stage one include bars, nightclubs, restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms, hair salons and large venues like concert halls and movie theaters.
Then, if officials are satisfied after two weeks that infection rates haven’t increased, the state would move to stage two. The state would advance in two-week increments to stages three and four with increasing lifting of restrictions if infections don’t increase.
Stage two, for example, allows gatherings of up to 10 people. Stage three raises that to 50, and in stage four, gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed. But even in stage 4, precautions are included that limit occupancy in bars and require social distancing in theaters and other large venues.
A comprehensive list of the criteria Idaho must meet to advance to the next stage and what the protocols are for each stage is available online at rebound.idaho.gov/stages-of-reopening.
Little also announced on Thursday plans to distribute $300 million of Idaho’s $1.25 billion from the federal government to small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in the form of cash grants.
Idaho was one of the last states to see a confirmed COVID-19 case and is one of the first states to implement a recovery plan, Little said Friday, adding that many states used the coronavirus relief money to backfill government losses and others used the funds to obtain necessary medical equipment for healthcare systems most impacted by the virus outbreak.
But because Idaho’s healthcare system has not been taxed some of that relief money, $300 million, could be used to assist struggling small businesses.
“When we reached out to the mayors and counties, out of $1.2 billion I think they asked for $7 million, so we were wondering what we were going to do with all this money,” Little said. “We’re the only state to my knowledge so far to take some of that $1.2 billion and put it right into small businesses. … I have to keep those small businesses afloat and their employees working. We think this direct injection will definitely help.”
Little said that with the state’s plan to reopen the economy his office has received several requests for N95 respirator masks for businesses whose employees work in close proximity to one another or the general public, and he is leveraging the state’s buying power to obtain additional PPE.
Moreover, the state has, according to the most recent COVID-19 infection metrics, enough N95 masks for medical professionals and state officials are currently working to procure more protective gowns.
“We have a big inventory that the Idaho Office of Emergency Management oversees,” Little said. “They know not only their own inventory but what mayors and hospitals have at their disposal, too. We are in this constant communication.”
One newer development Little said could reduce the need for more PPE for medical professionals throughout the state is a COVID-19 saliva test. What’s problematic about the more invasive deep-nasal swab test currently being used is it typically causes patients to sneeze or cough, which in turn increases risk of transmitting the disease to the health care worker. Therefore, in order to ensure their safety, health care professionals administering the deep-nasal tests are almost exclusively wearing full PPE.
“There are also some new testing methods that are not invasive as the deep nasal swabs and we are hopeful there might even be a saliva test coming soon,” Little said. “That would really help because the people who are doing the testing are in full PPE, and it would really help if we had a test with less risk exposure.”
While some may criticize the governor for implementing a plan to reopen the state’s economy, others have, for at least the last two weeks, been organizing planned public opposition and protests to the now-expired stay-home order.
However, Little understands that he, under the guidance of public health experts and via conversations with other governors, must make tough decisions, and quickly.
“Every week I talk to all the mayors, county commissioners and legislators,” Little said. “I communicate and listen but every day I come to a fork in the road where I have to make decisions without very much time. The fact that we were one of the last states to get a case and are one of the first states to open up is reflective of what we have done collectively and a lot of that is the good behavior of the people of Idaho. They’ve socially distanced and stayed home. I fully understand criticism but the people who are advocating for people not doing what everybody else is doing is unfair to the people who’ve been sacrificing and doing the right thing.”
And when asked to characterize how Idahoans have embraced the whirlwind that has been the COVID-19 pandemic for the last few months, Little began with just one word.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “I know how independent Idahoans are. I have lived here my entire life and spent a lot of time around the state so I am aware of, with not many exceptions, the incredible business sacrifices, education sacrifices and perhaps the biggest one, is social-emotional sacrifices — not meeting with their friends and not attending church services.”
Little continued, “Those are enormous sacrifices and the fact that people have done this speaks very well to the fact that we’re one of the fastest states to progress from having pretty good spread to having our numbers going down. I am just very, very pleased with the people of Idaho.”