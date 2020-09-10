Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) has confirmed the death of two individuals, a male in his 90s from Fremont County and a female in her 70s from Bonneville County, due to COVID-19. This brings the total COVID-19 death count in the Health District to 17. Out of respect to their families, no additional details will be released. "For the family and friends of these individuals, as well as all the others who have passed away from COVID-19 and have suffered the ill effects of this virus, we want to express our sadness for your loss and offer our sincerest sympathy during these difficult times”, stated Geri Rackow, EIPH Director.
The EIPH Board of Health (BOH) met this morning, September 10, and determined that Teton County had met the metric to return to the Minimal (green) Risk Level. The metric was met by having its active case rate below the threshold of 10/10,000 population for the most recent 7-day period. Although the BOH at EIPH rescinded the Order for Teton County, this does not alleviate the need to continue to wear face coverings while in public when not able to physical distance. There are still local mask ordinances in place in Teton County and following these will help alleviate the burden of COVID-19 in the community.
The following counties still have an active Order for face coverings and other restrictions in place: Bonneville, Custer, and Jefferson. If Jefferson County continues its downward trend in active cases and it falls below the metric for the seventh consecutive day, its Order will be rescinded Saturday, September 12. Copies of all the Orders can be viewed on EIPH’s website at www.EIPH.Idaho.gov.