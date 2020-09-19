COVID-19 has killed two more East Idahoans and infected another 291 local people since Friday.
Health officials identified the deceased as a man in his 60s from Power County and a man in his 90s from Bonneville County.
There have been 35 COVID-19 deaths in East Idaho's 16 counties. Bonneville County has seen the most fatalities with 15, while Bingham County has seen the second most with 10.
Bonneville County also saw the most new COVID-19 cases on Friday and Saturday with a two-day total of 110, while Madison County came in second with 46 new cases, Bingham County was third with 37, Bannock County was fourth with 31, and Jefferson County had the fifth highest number of new cases with 24.
Other local counties that reported more than 5 new COVID-19 cases for Friday and Saturday combined were Power with 14, Fremont with 9, Franklin with 7, and Caribou with 6.
Health officials rank all 16 East Idaho counties in terms of their COVID-19 risk level and at present only one county, Power, is in the high risk category.
The following East Idaho counties are in the moderate risk category: Bannock, Bingham, Butte, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison, Custer and Fremont.
Clark, Lemhi, Teton and Oneida counties are in the minimal risk category.
The following information is provided by Southeastern Idaho Public Health to help prevent the spread of the virus:
• Follow Gov. Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6 feet).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
• If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps.
The following is a current list from Southeastern Idaho Public Health of the conditions that are considered to be symptoms of COVID-19: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
For more information about COVID-19, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.