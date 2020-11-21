Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.
That number includes 129 in Bannock County, 61 in Bingham County, 12 in Franklin County, seven in Bear Lake County, six in Caribou County, four each in Butte and Power counties, and one in Oneida County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 8,088. Out of the 8,088 cases, 6,670 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH also confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19: two women from Caribou County, one in her 90s and the other in her 100s. This brings the total to 73 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875. For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.