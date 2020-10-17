Coronavirus COVID-19 ISJ
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.

One death was a male in his 70s from Bingham County and the other death was a female in her 60s from Power County.

This brings the total to 31 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.

In addition Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 4,311. Out of the 4,311 cases in Southeast Idaho, 3,407 have recovered from COVID-19.

SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.

For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.

Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.