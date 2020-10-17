Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two deaths associated with COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.
One death was a male in his 70s from Bingham County and the other death was a female in her 60s from Power County.
This brings the total to 31 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
In addition Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 4,311. Out of the 4,311 cases in Southeast Idaho, 3,407 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.