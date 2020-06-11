Southeastern Idaho Public Health has three new confirmed cases (2 in Bannock County and 1 in Franklin County) of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total to 97 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Fifty-three of the 97 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
• Patient is a female in her 60s from Bannock County. Patient is home recovering. Case is considered community transmission.
• Patient is a male in his 60s from Bannock County. Patient is home recovering. Case is considered community transmission.
• Patient is a female in her 50s from Franklin County. Patient is home recovering. Investigation is ongoing.
Community transmission is defined as illness within a community that lacks connection to travel or other confirmed cases.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus