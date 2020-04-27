POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health district experts confirmed on Monday three additional cases and community spread of the novel coronavirus within the region.
One of the three confirmed cases of COVID-19, the deadly and highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, announced Monday is located in Bingham County, according to a SIPH news release. The other two new cases are located in Bannock County, where community transmission was also confirmed Monday, SIPH health experts told the Journal Monday afternoon.
The southeastern district includes eight counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. The three additional confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Monday bring the total for the region to 14, not including three probable cases that have not yet been confirmed.
The first of two new confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bannock County is a woman in her 50s who is self-isolating at home, according to the SIPH news release. This case appears to be travel related and contact tracing is ongoing, the news release said.
The second new case in Bannock County is an 18-year-old woman who is self-isolating at home. Public health officials said community transmission has been confirmed in this particular case as contact tracing remains ongoing.
Community transmission involves the spread of an illness, such as COVID-19, for which the source of the infection is unknown and cannot be connected to travel or close contact with a person who has already tested positive for the infection.
“This confirms that COVID-19 is definitely circulating in the region,” said Tracy McCulloch, community health director for SIPH. “This means that it is more important now than ever to keep adhering to social distancing guidelines and continue to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
The newly confirmed COVID-19 case in Bingham County is a woman in her 40s who is also isolating at home. The investigation into this case remains ongoing, SIPH said in its release.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health District – which includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton counties – has confirmed 40 COVID-19 cases with an additional 15 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed.
There have been zero COVID-19-related deaths in both the southeastern and eastern districts.
Statewide, there are 1,917 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. A total of 58 Idahoans have died from COVID-19-related causes.
Epidemiologists at SIPH are working to investigate possible contacts of all cases. All household members of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms, according to the SIPH release.
“SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus,” the news release said.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, SIPH recommends the following: follow Gov. Brad Little’s statewide stay-home order posted at coronavirus.idaho.gov; stay home if you are sick; avoid people who are sick; practice social distancing of at least 6 feet; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol; cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
For more information, call SIPH’s call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (208) 234-5875. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.