Local public health officials have reported three more local deaths associated with COVID-19.
On Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed one death in Bingham County. The individual was a man in his 80s. This brings the total to eight deaths due to COVID-19 in the Southeast Idaho health district.
Also on Thursday, Eastern Idaho Public Health confirmed the deaths of two women, both in their 70s, from Bonneville County.
"We are saddened by the death of these individuals and would like to express our condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. We know they will be missed by all those who loved them,” said Geri Rackow, EIPH director.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.