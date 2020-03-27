Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed one additional case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bannock County, bringing the total number of cases to four in southeast Idaho (three in Bannock County and one in Bingham County).
Details on the new case are listed below. Southeastern Idaho Public Health includes eight counties (Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, and Power).
The patient is a male in his 30s from Bannock County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel-related. Contact tracing is ongoing.
In the United States, there have been 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths as of March 27, 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Epidemiologists with SIPH are working to investigate cases of possible contact. All household members of the confirmed case have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19:
· Stay home if you are sick.
· Avoid people who are sick.
· Practice social distancing (6ft).
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
· Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Home Order at coronavirus.idaho.gov
For more information, call SIPH’s call center Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (208) 234-5875.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/. For southeast Idaho information, please visit siphidaho.org or join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live.