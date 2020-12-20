Online classes have been dreary for Kelsie Putnam, 18, a senior at Nampa High School.
One of the worst parts is losing the hands-on experience of her advanced theater class.
“Theatre is all about expression and there’s only so much you can do through a screen,” Putnam said in an email. “(Online class) sucks the life out of people, leaving them emotionless and void of fun. Acting and the arts are all about fun!”
Putnam has been in a school theater program for six years. Despite the class moving online, the program is still a huge part of her life, and she still relies on it to get through “a boring week,” she said.
While the pandemic is hard on students such as Putnam, who said “life at school has become a seemingly endless cycle of online classes and intermittent naps,” it also has been hard on teachers, especially those tasked with teaching performing and visual arts online.
Kea Loveland, Putnam’s theater teacher at Nampa High, is hoping to be able to start in-person rehearsals this month for her advanced theater classes; for now the Nampa School District is all online.
Loveland is currently using Zoom to guide students through rehearsals for their one-act plays. She uses this virtual class time to teach students about “performance for the camera,” she said.
When the district moves back into an orange alert level from Southwest District Health, Loveland said she plans to have a small performance for her students’ one-act plays. She said one family member for each student will likely be invited.
Other arts teachers said the pandemic has doubled their workloads, because even those who are teaching in person still have to teach the students who are isolating at home due to COVID-19 exposure.
Performing and visual arts teachers face challenges during the pandemic that teachers of traditional subjects, such as math and science, may not.
For example, Cheri Robinson’s bands and orchestras at Sawtooth Middle School in Meridian typically would be practicing for an upcoming concert for their friends, families and peers. Due to the pandemic, no such concert is scheduled.
Instead, Robinson is teaching her students in a hybrid model, with half learning online during the day and the other half attending school in person. In order to ensure both groups are learning, Robinson must put together a lesson for both the students in class and the students online.
John Burton, the band teacher at East Valley Middle School in Nampa, also has struggled with the online model of teaching. He said he feels like he spends more time tracking down students to turn their assignments in and to show up for class than he spends on actually grading and reviewing student work.
Burton’s three bands have not had any ensemble time to play together as a group. He said essentially he hands out the material, talks to the students about it and waits for them to turn in their assignments through a recorded audio file.
“That is really as far as it can go,” Burton said. “It is hard to check for understanding. Before the pandemic we could talk about the music, play, talk, play, but now we have to talk and then I wait for them to submit work online.”
Christina Lee teaches music at Lake Hazel Elementary School in Meridian, where students are in school full time, but about 80 are in isolation, according to the West Ada School District website.
“It is a balance — how do we make the most meaningful time with them, but also assess them?” Lee said. “And also how do we use technology to help students who are isolating at home?”
Lee said sometimes laptops don’t work for students at home and they are not able to log on for music class. And the number of students isolating can change at any time. One night Lee received an email informing her that one of her classes would be switching to completely remote the next day, due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
“I only had the morning recess to plan to see the class online,” Lee said.
Despite the challenges, there are still bright spots.
“I am trying to focus on the positives, on how music still changes our lives,” she said. “And if I am still able to provide that and give students access to joyful moments, that makes it worth it.”
Robinson agrees. She said she has changed up her teaching tactics three times since the pandemic hit, “which is probably bad, but we are trying so hard and we want them to be successful. I am just trying to make it feel better for them.”
Without a concert to work toward, Robinson is having her students play Christmas music in small groups while she videos them. She hopes to send the videos home to students’ families as a sort of Christmas concert.
For students learning at home, Robinson sends them music theory lectures and packets to work on.
“This is forcing me to really solidify my lessons and force myself to teach them exactly what they need to know that day,” Robinson said.
Rachel Popovich, a graphic design teacher at Ridgevue High School in Nampa, said her students have impressed her with how well they have been handling the hybrid model.
“I think they are able to take a hold of their education in a way they have never been able to before,” Popovich said. “Whether it be for a future job or future education, they are going to be able to learn how to complete things on time and how to prioritize in order to succeed.”