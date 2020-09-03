Delays in receiving positive reports from laboratories, a change in the way confirmed cases are being reported and clusters of cases identified in two local jails has resulted in more than 300 newly announced COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho this week.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) Community Health Director Tracy McCulloch spoke to the Idaho State Journal Thursday afternoon to explain why the region’s newly confirmed daily COVID-19 cases varied significantly throughout the week. SIPH began the week announcing 9 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, followed by 140 new cases on Tuesday, 108 new cases on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Thursday.
“Firstly, there has been a significant delay in the reporting system from laboratories, so it was taking longer than normal to receive positive lab reports,” McCulloch said. “We have a data management system that we use to pull positive lab reports from and that system has been very, very slow.”
The slowness of that data management system contributed to the low case count SIPH announced Monday of only 9 new COVID-19 cases in the region — the fewest new confirmed cases announced in the health district since July 21. Additionally, the low numbers on Monday meant Tuesday’s announcement would be higher, and it was with 140 new cases.
In addition to SIPH’s Tuesday daily COVID-19 announcement including delays in reported positive cases from testing laboratories, it also included 45 new COVID-19 cases from inmates and staff members at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello. That means of the 83 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Bannock County on Tuesday, more than half were related to the outbreak at the jail. Of the 45 COVID-19 cases in the Bannock County Jail, four staff members tested positive, according to Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu.
A similar situation unfolded Wednesday when SIPH announced 108 new COVID-19 cases in the health district, of which 79 were located in Bingham County. McCulloch said Wednesday’s numbers include 64 positive COVID-19 cases reported among inmates and staff members at the Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot. Of the 64 COVID-19 cases in the Bingham County Jail, 11 staff members tested positive, according to Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Notwithstanding the delays in reported positive cases from laboratories, coupled with the combined 109 cases reported in two Southeast Idaho jails, McCulloch said the numbers are elevated this week due to changes in how the health district is reporting newly confirmed cases, opting to include all individuals who test positive before the health district contacts the individual and confirms they reside within one of the eight counties within the district.
“In the past we would confirm that the positive case actually lived in our health district before we would report them in our case count,” McCulloch said. “For example, when a new case comes across sometimes we don’t have an address so we have to contact the individual and that can take numerous phone calls to finally reach the confirmed case. Then once we confirmed they lived in our health district we would add them to the case count.”
Now, however, McCulloch said SIPH is including all confirmed cases prior to that verification, primarily because the previous reporting method was effective when the region was only reporting a handful of new cases per week, not upwards of several dozen.
“Our caseload has increased to a point that we decided it was better to report those new cases immediately,” McCulloch said.
By Thursday, all of the previous cases that were slow to report and those not typically included under the old reporting method had been accounted for, meaning the 50 cases announced that day were not influenced by delays or changes to the counting method.
McCulloch also said several counties on Thursday were moved to different risk-levels in accordance with the SIPH’s COVID-19 regional response plan. The counties of Bannock, Bingham, Franklin and Oneida remain at the minimal level; Bear Lake, Caribou and Power counties are in the moderate level and Butte was moved to the high risk-level.
“We look at both active current case numbers as well as information and data from our hospitals in each region when making a decision on an area’s risk-level,” McCulloch said. “The hospitals in Bingham and Blackfoot counties told us they are still doing OK from a capacity standpoint and that’s why we decided to keep those two counties at the minimal level.”
Butte County, in addition to meeting the threshold for new daily reported cases per population to be considered in the high-risk category, also had health professionals express concern about potential strain on the hospital there, McCulloch said in explaining why the county was moved. More information about SIPH’s regional response plan, including the recommendations and mitigation strategies to limit the viruses spread, can be found by visiting siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
The SIPH Board of Health also decided on Thursday to not include active positive COVID-19 cases among jail inmates when deciding when to move counties to a particular risk level. Because detention staff interact with the public, however, those cases will be included in the decision-making process, McCulloch added.
Also on Thursday, the Bannock County Commission announced it had rescinded Bannock County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration on Tuesday. This declaration allowed for “the immediate expenditure of public money without compliance with formal bidding protection if public interest and necessity demand it.”
“The Commission encourages employees and citizens to continue to follow (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations regarding social distancing, staying home when sick and the use of face coverings,” the commissioner’s office said in a Thursday press release. “COVID-19 related rules and restrictions regarding access to county buildings will remain in effect.”
Bannock County Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey said rescinding this emergency order paves the way for the county’s financial and budgetary processes to get back to normal.
“When you have an emergency declaration you can open your budget wide open, you can suspend the bid process and acquire things without official procurement and I don’t think that is appropriate to leave it that way,” Tovey said. “We need to return that power back.”