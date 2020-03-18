Southeastern Idaho Public Health is urging community members to do the following to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
· When sick, work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.
· Limit social gatherings in groups to no more than 10 people
· Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.
· Do not visit nursing homes, retirement communities or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
· If you are sick, limit contact with others as much as possible
· Avoid people who are sick
· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
The above recommendations are shown to dramatically reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and keeps people safe. This is the core critical challenge: to delay the spread of disease to reduce the peak number of people who are infected, in order not to exceed the capacity of the health care system.
By preserving the limited capacity of the district’s healthcare system, temporarily limiting social and recreational gatherings will help ensure that a health crisis does not become a humanitarian disaster.
“We understand this situation is stressful. We can all take steps, though, to reduce transmission in our communities. Stay home if you are sick, wash your hands and practice social distancing of six feet between you and others. Together, we can make a difference,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health District Director.
For the most up to date information, contact our hotline at 208.234.5875 or visit siphidaho.org.