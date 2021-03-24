Idaho is continuing to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine across the state to illegible populations, which can be found at coronavirus.idaho.gov.
The next priority group, which can schedule an appointment now, is adults ages 45 years and older. Starting on March 29, ages 16-44 with a medical condition will be able to schedule an appointment, and then on April 5th, the general population, 16-44 with no medical condition, will be illegible to receive a vaccination.
“SIPH and our community partners are committed to doing everything possible to vaccinate people in our communities, and we are excited that after April 5th all individuals 16 and older will be illegible to receive a vaccination,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director.
SIPH has a list of vaccine providers on the website at siphidaho.org/covid19-vaccine-clinics.php that are currently scheduling appointments. To schedule an appointment with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, call 208-234-5875 or visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php to schedule an appointment online.
“This vaccine provides hope, but we are not in the clear yet,” said Mann. “While we roll these vaccines out across southeast Idaho, it is important that we continue to choose to protect those around us by wearing masks, frequently washing their hands, and avoiding large gatherings.”
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov. Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.