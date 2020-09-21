Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 in Bear Lake County. The individual was a male in his 80s. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released. This brings the total to 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho.
“My heart is with the family, friends, and neighbors who are grieving,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
For more information regarding COVID-19, visit siphidaho.org or call the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Hotline Monday – Friday from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm at 208.234.5875. You can also watch us live on Facebook Monday - Friday at 11 am.