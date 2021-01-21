Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 50 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.
This number includes 22 new cases in Bannock County, 17 in Bingham County, three each in Bear Lake, Oneida and Power counties and two in Franklin County. There were no new cases reported in Butte and Caribou counties.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 14,104. Out of the 14,104 cases, 13,661 have recovered from COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.