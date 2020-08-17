Eastern Idaho’s total coronavirus cases eclipsed 2,000 over the weekend.
Since the end of June, about seven weeks ago, coronavirus cases have increased roughly tenfold in the region.
Amid the rapid rise in cases, two more COVID-19 deaths of Bonneville County residents were confirmed by Eastern Idaho Public Health over the weekend, putting the region’s total death toll at seven. Six of those were Bonneville County residents.
On Friday, the health district confirmed a male in his 80s died. On Saturday, the health district confirmed a male in his 60s died.
The state’s weekly report on long-term care facility outbreaks, released Friday, said outbreaks in Bonneville’s four long-term care facilities had not grown from the 14 cases and 1 death reported Aug. 7.
About half of all COVID-19-related deaths in Idaho are tied to long-term care facilities.
Eastern Idaho Public Health district spokeswoman Mimi Taylor told the Post Register via email Monday that the male in his 60s who died from COVID-19 complications was not under care of a long-term care facility. Taylor did not provide details on the male in his 80s who died.
“It is unknown at this time the status of the other deceased male,” Taylor wrote.
Weekends tend to bring a wave of new cases in eastern Idaho. For the first time this month, the region saw slightly less than 200 new coronavirus cases over the weekend.
The total number of tests processed over the weekend isn’t available yet, and likely won’t be available for at least a week. Compared to early July, more tests are being processed statewide and locally, but local testing data hasn’t been updated since Aug. 8.
According to the health district’s reporting, 18% of coronavirus tests in the region returned positive in early August, well over the 5% rate that national health experts say indicates most coronavirus cases are being reported.
More recent reporting hadn’t been released, as of Monday afternoon.
The health district compiles the percent positivity rate from state data. The state reports how many coronvirus tests were administered in each of Idaho’s seven health districts.
To date, more than 220,000 coronavirus tests have been processed in Idaho, according to state reporting.