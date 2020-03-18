FORT HALL - On March 17, the Fort Hall Business Council has declared State of Emergency (resolution FHBC-2020-0202) for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes (Tribes).
The Council is aware of that every member of the Fort Hall community plays an important role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and protecting other community members, especially elders and individuals with underlying medical conditions. The Tribes are committed to the health, safety, and welfare of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Office of Emergency Management Operation Center was activated on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. and is coordinating resources across the reservation and working with the State of Idaho, including the Public Health Department and local tribal officials in alleviating the impacts to people, property, and infrastructure, and is assessing the magnitude and long-term effects of the incident.
The Tribal Emergency Operation Plan will be implemented due to the imminent threat to public health, safety, and welfare arising from the risks of the COVID-19. As per the Emergency Operation Plan, this includes Emergency Support Function (ESF) 6 Mass Care, Emergency Assistance, and Human Services and ESF 8 Public Health and Medical Services.
The COVID-19 emergency requires Federal and State emergency assistance to support our local efforts to protect, life and to avert and lessen the threat of the emergency within the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. A State of Emergency allows the Tribes to access Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds at a 75% federal cost share. In addition, the Tribes may also request a waiver of their 25% cost share and allows Health and Human Services (HHS) to release national stockpiles and waive certain Medicare, Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program requirements.
During this State of Emergency, we strongly urge individuals to be diligent in preventing the COVID-19 spread and follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing, proper hand washing, and staying home as much as possible. We highly recommend refraining from personal travels to any known high-risk areas that have an outbreak.