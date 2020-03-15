Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.
Several Idaho school districts including some in East Idaho subsequently decided to shut down and more could follow.
Little made the decision not to order the state's public schools to close one day after state public health officials announced that the number of Idaho residents infected with the coronavirus had jumped to five and a few hours after the Idaho Education Association teachers union urged the governor to close schools statewide for at least three weeks.
During a Sunday conference call with school leaders, Little said that he knew it was a tough decision but believed it was one best made locally, in conjunction with local public health officials.
"Given the circumstances we have now, we need to do all we can to escalate awareness and preparedness," Little said. "Prepare for the worst-case scenario, but we should also de-escalate alarmism — and that is critical."
In East Idaho, the American Falls School District announced Sunday night that it would close its schools this Friday through April 3, after which a determination will be made if the schools should reopen or remain closed for a longer amount of time.
The Bonneville School District 93 Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Sunday night and decided to close their schools this Thursday and Friday for a deep cleaning by maintenance personnel but beyond that no closures are planned in the district.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 has scheduled a school board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at the district's main office on Poleline Road in Pocatello to decide whether its schools should be closed.
School District 25 officials said they "continue to agonize" over the decision of whether to close the district's schools because of the coronavirus threat.
Two other East Idaho school districts — Cassia County and Teton — announced their decisions to close their schools on Sunday. Teton schools will be shut down starting Monday while Cassia County's schools will be closed starting Tuesday.
Other Idaho school districts, including Twin Falls, Blaine County, Minidoka County, Boise, Caldwell, Nampa, Emmett, Kuna, Vallivue, Middleton, Mountain Home, Post Falls, Lakeland, West Ada, Wendell and Lewiston, have also decided to shut down their schools despite the urging of state officials to stay open. Some of those districts have decided to shut down immediately while others are going to hold classes on Monday and/or Tuesday and then close.
Many of the Idaho school districts that announced closings said their schools will remain shut down until the end of the month at which time a determination will be made on whether to reopen.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who was also on Sunday's conference call, said school closures put a burden on some health care workers. Jeppesen said that's because they may have to work fewer hours or stop working altogether to care for children who are home all day.
"I will tell you up front that the CDC and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare bias is that we would prefer for schools to stay open at this time," Jeppesen said, using the acronym for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "There's no epidemiological evidence that closing schools actually slows the spread of the disease."
Jeppesen also said the number of confirmed cases is likely to grow as community spread of the virus accelerates, so closing schools too soon could mean they are closed for longer than necessary.
"Make sure that you have clear plans for when you reopen, how you do that," he said.
A growing number of Idaho charter and private schools are also deciding to close because of the virus.
Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls announced on its Facebook page that "After careful consideration and collaboration with the Board of Directors, we have decided it is in the best interest of our students, staff and community members to temporarily close Alturas International Academy."
The charter school will start with a soft close on Monday and Tuesday and initiate a full school closure from Wednesday through April 6.
Idaho State University announced Friday that it was starting spring break immediately and no in-person classes will be held for the remainder of the semester. All ISU classes will be held online only when spring break ends on March 30.
The College of Eastern Idaho has announced on its website that it will hold all regularly scheduled classes on Monday and Tuesday. It will suspend all classes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The college's faculty will use those days to move their face-to-face content into an online format.
All CEI offices and student-facing services will be open Monday through Friday with business as usual. Additionally, Workforce Training & Continuing Education classes will be held on a case-by-case basis until further notice, the website said.
Idaho public health officials announced the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease called by the novel coronavirus, on Friday. By Saturday evening the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had confirmed that four more people had tested positive for the illness including East Idaho's first case — a woman under age 60 from Teton County.
Boise State University students will attend classes online for the remainder of the semester, and the Idaho Steelheads hockey team announced that the rest of its season is canceled.
The Idaho Supreme Court suspended in-person court appearances except for emergencies last week, and it asked people to postpone or reschedule civil and criminal cases when possible. The Ada County Courthouse banned most people from the building unless they work there or are otherwise directly involved with cases, such as attorneys, witnesses and victim support workers.
Local court officials announced that all Monday court hearings have been canceled in the 6th Judicial District, which includes Bannock, Power, Caribou, Bear Lake, Oneida and Franklin counties. A decision will be made on Monday on whether the 6th Judicial District should cancel court proceedings for a longer amount of time due to coronavirus concerns.
On Sunday morning, Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly urged the governor to close schools statewide in an effort to slow the spread of the virus so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed by a huge number of patients at once. The practice is often called "flattening the curve," a reference to graphs that show how many patients could be expected to become critically ill at one time.
"Education leaders are uniquely positioned to help 'flatten the curve' and stave off a massive health crisis," McInnelly said in a prepared statement. "Recognizing that school buildings often hold more than 250 people, five days a week, we must close our schools immediately for the health of our communities, students and staff."