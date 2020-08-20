POCATELLO — Several inmates at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello have tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing symptomatic over the weekend, Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu announced Thursday.
During a press conference held at the Bannock County Jail Thursday morning, Manu and Darah Grogan, the nursing director for the jail’s contracted medical provider, Ivy Medical, confirmed four inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and have subsequently been moved and are now isolated from others in jail.
Grogan said six inmates began showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on Sunday, which resulted in all six of those inmates being tested on Monday. Of those six tests, four came back positive, one was negative and the results are still pending for one other.
In the last few days, the number of inmates who are now showing symptoms of COVID-19 has grown to as many as 15, said Grogan, adding that every inmate at the jail and the detention staff on shift since late Wednesday night, about 235 people, have now been tested for COVID-19 upon the direction from experts at Southeast Idaho Public Health.
Manu said all inmates at the jail are provided with two cloth masks after being booked, though wearing them is not mandatory. Additionally, detention staff has recommended all inmates keep a physical distance of at least six feet, although the confines of the jail and the available physical space is somewhat limiting in that regard, Manu added.
All inmates that have either tested positive or are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are being sequestered and isolated away from other inmates, Manu said.
Additionally, Manu has placed limitations on which jail staff and law enforcement personnel can enter the facility, asking that only those scheduled to work come into the jail and that officers with other departments that are transporting inmates to the jail be cognizant of the virus outbreak inside the facility.
