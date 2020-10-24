For the sixth straight day, there were over 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Idaho on Saturday.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said there were 138 new coronavirus cases in the region on Saturday with Bannock County leading the way with 84 new cases.
Two of the region's largest cities, Pocatello and Chubbuck, are located in Bannock County.
Also on Saturday there were 35 new COVID-19 cases in Bingham County, 9 new cases in Franklin County and 7 new cases in Caribou County, while Butte, Power and Oneida counties had 1 new case each.
Since the pandemic began in March, Southeast Idaho has had 5,078 COVID-19 cases; 3,940 of those people have recovered from the virus.