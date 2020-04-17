POCATELLO — Despite being among the age group that is most at risk of COVID-19 infection, former Bannock County Sheriff Bill Lynn and his two hot rod enthusiast buddies are still meeting at least once a week to talk shop and drink coffee.
What’s different about Lynn’s current gatherings with fellow Pocatello retirees Dee Moore and Paul Meske, compared with their social meetings shortly before Gov. Brad Little’s March 25 stay-home order that he extended until April 30 on Wednesday, is the trio can’t sit down inside their typical venue, rather Fifth Street Bagelry. They’re bringing their own coffee and sandwiches and also sitting at least 6 feet apart from one another.
“We are really good about keeping to the social distancing guidelines,” said Lynn, who worked for the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, of which he spent almost a decade serving as sheriff before retiring in 1995. “Right now, we are bringing our own beverages and sandwiches, so it’s basically a big guy’s picnic. We keep our chairs at least 6 feet apart — today they were about 9 feet apart — and everyone comes in their own separate vehicles. We are not shaking hands, high-fiving or bumping elbows because we know that we are of the most vulnerable population and that we must be careful.”
At 77 years old, Lynn is the self-described “young kid” of the group, with both Moore and Meske two years his senior at age 79. Lynn and company first became friends for their shared affection of classic cars, meeting via their membership in one of Southeast Idaho’s oldest classic car groups, the Classy Car Club.
For almost a decade, the three have been getting together to tell a few lies, talk about cars, argue over politics and religion, and as Lynn put it, “discuss all the other subjects you’re not so supposed to hit on.”
“We don’t always agree but it’s part of keeping the gray matter moving,” Lynn said. “I know we would all be better off if they just agreed with me, but I don’t think that will happen.”
Moore, who’s been retired 18 years from his work as a conductor and instructor with the Union Pacific Railroad, added, “Bill gets his fair share in, but we all participate equally. He’s definitely a jokester, but we try to make sure and put him in his place.”
And Meske, a former adjuster and manager of three decades for Farmers Insurance and a 2004 transplant to Pocatello from California, replied, “That’s Bill for you, pretty straightforward. There’s a lot of kidding that goes back and forth between us and we all seem to be of different political leanings but we get along pretty well.”
When the 2020 iteration of Chrome in the Dome got cancelled, the trio decided to host their own coffee meeting in connection with the abandoned event earlier this month. Dubbed "Chrome Near the Dome," Pocatello’s own three “Grumpy Old Men” drove their souped-up vintage rides to the north parking lot of Idaho State University’s Holt arena — coffee-filled thermostats in tow — planted their lawn chairs 6 feet apart and let the tall tales of truth unfurl.
“It was nice out and Chrome in the Dome had been cancelled, so we drove our hot rods up to the dome and did a 'Chrome Near the Dome,'” Lynn said. “We moved the cars around us, sat in a circle and tried to solve the problems of the world. We have yet to solve any, but we sure have identified quite a bit.”
Collection-wise, Lynn’s especially proud of his 1950 Willys-Overland Jeepster, WO’s attempt to break into mainstream auto production after WWII, of which only 20,000 were ever produced. Moore owns a sport-red ’46 Ford coupe with a fuel-injected V8 engine, and Meske’s array includes a rodded ’41 Ford pickup, a ’35 Ford two-door sedan, a ’49 Mercury and a ’51 Pontiac Catalina two-door hardtop, “all of which are modified with different engines and transmissions because I am not a purist by any means,” Meske said.
Though it’s typically topics of religion or politics, lately, COVID-19, the deadly and highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, has dominated the discussion items, Lynn said.
“We’ve been talking about where we’ve had to go in the week for medical services or groceries,” Lynn said. “Paul lives with his wife and he has neighbors shopping for him and Dee, who’s widowed, has his son shopping for him. Our son and daughter-in-law are shopping for us. Paul did have to go to the tire shop for a repair and he had his mask on. He was griping that he was the only one with a mask on.”
It seems Idaho is poised to relax its social distancing guidelines at the end of the month, and many businesses have already been deemed essential and allowed to continue operating during the pandemic; however, Lynn and his hot rod companions have no intention of getting back to what normal life was like before COVID-19 until they can be sure the virus won’t resurface.
“Hopefully in the distant future, I’d guess in 12 to 16 months, and so long as there is no resurgence, the curve doesn’t elevate again and we have the assurances from scientists, then we might get back to our normal routine,” Lynn said. “But for now, we are going to be extremely cautious. I am not convinced that it will be as easy to return to the normal we had six months ago. I think we need to start preparing for a new normal and continue hunkering down until then.”
But in the interim, some sort of safe social interaction is probably better for their overall health in the long run, Lynn says, and he encourages others to make sure they are staying in touch with loved ones as we all weather this storm together.
“Get together with your friends or keep tabs on each other,” Lynn said. “That is what these three old farts are doing. Give someone a call and, yes, this sucks, but it doesn’t have to be all that bad. We can keep our friendships going and just giving a darn about each other will go a long way in these times.”