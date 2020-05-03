BOISE — Protesters gathered at the Idaho Capitol building on Saturday for a rally in support of the immediate reopening of the economy.
According to a Facebook event, the Idaho is Open For Business rally was organized by Health Freedom Idaho and the Idaho Freedom Foundation. A press release on idahoisopenforbusiness.com listed the Freedom Man political action committee as the host of the event.
The event was “a protest as well as a celebration of business and freedom” says the Facebook page. Businesses were able to sign up to sell food during the event; there was also live music at the rally. On the Facebook page, 213 RSVP’ed as “going”, and 604 indicated they were “interested.”
Stage 1 of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to restart the state’s economy began Friday. The four-stage plan will stagger the return of the economy over the course of the next two months. Stage 1 will see most retailers, offices, houses of worship and child care centers reopen, as long as strict social distancing and sanitation standards are maintained.
Speakers, like Ammon Bundy, IFF President Wayne Hoffman and conservative comedian Brad Stine, addressed a wide range of issues, including vaccines, 5G internet and Bundy’s 2014 armed occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
In his speech, Bundy compared the fight against stay-home orders and self-isolation recommendations around the country to the Holocaust, American slavery and the civil rights movement. Stine performed a stand-up routine about current events after Bundy spoke.