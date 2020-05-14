INKOM — It’s been at least seven weeks since truck drivers in Idaho have been able to park their rig and sit down to enjoy a hot cooked meal inside a restaurant — so one local steakhouse decided to bring the restaurant to truck drivers.
Staff of the Sandpiper Restaurant in Pocatello, along with several other community partners, for three hours on Wednesday worked tirelessly to provide over 600 meals to semi-truck drivers who were getting their load weighed and examined at the Inkom Port of Entry on Interstate 15.
“Oh my gosh, it was a home run,” said Rod Russell, the owner and manager of the Sandpiper Restaurant on Bench Road in Pocatello. “My crew, man, I am just so proud of those guys. The weather was perfect and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) and Idaho State Police (ISP) were there keeping everyone safe. It was just such an incredible day, it really was.”
When Rod and his wife Kathleen received their $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government’s COVID-19 relief package a few weeks ago, they began brainstorming how they could use the money to give back to their community, Rod said. As a restaurant owner and the brother of a truck driver, Rod was fully abreast of how cumbersome it became for long-haulers just to find a decent meal while out on the road.
“I have talked to my brother quite a lot about the situation out on the road and what they’ve had to do in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rod said. “I’m sure you can remember the stories from six to eight weeks ago about restaurants turning truckers away who were trying to walk through drive-thrus. It’s like, what in the heck are they supposed to do, you know.”
As a means of showing their appreciation for a group Rod described as the “unsung heroes of the food supply chain,” Rod organized the port of entry burger giveaway with the help of Nancy Casperson, the ITD District 5 area supervisor.
Initially, Rod had envisioned the event occurring at a rest stop along Interstate 15; however, he was concerned that limited visibility and the fact it would require truck drivers to add an additional stop along their route would impact its success. In speaking with Casperson, Rod learned that the Townsend Realty team, led by Brandi Townsend and her husband Eli Townsend, bought 600 cookies from Crumbl Cookies in Pocatello to give away to passing truck drivers at the port of entry.
“At a rest area we thought we might not get that many trucks to stop and I wanted to go big or go home with this deal,” Rod said. “So I called ITD and devised this plan to do it at the weigh station because there will be a ton of truckers there. Casperson told me that in one eight-hour shift they can check 1,000 trucks per side of the interstate.”
Though Rod and the Sandpiper staff were the brains behind the operation, they had help from several other Gate City area residents to ensure this roadside barbecue was the best it could be.
“On the southbound side we had Scotty Webb, the founder of Fusion Fabrication, bring up his pit master trailer he pulls behind a truck," Rod said. "We were on the northbound side with a 55-gallon drum cut in half and full of charcoal and just fired it up and went to town.”
While crews on both sides began grilling the burgers, Rod said the first few hundred passing truck drivers received pulled-pork sandwiches, fries and an ice cold bottle of water. Cheeseburgers were provided after the pork sandwich supply was exhausted. And another local resident chipped in their own personal funds to ensure each meal came with a dessert, too.
“My good friend Stacy Kono of Pioneer Title Co. called me three days ago and said, ‘Hey, I want in, do you have dessert going?’” Rod said. “I told her that we didn’t and she offered to make 600 cookies.”
Rod continued, “She ended up calling the Soda Barn and was going to order 600 cookies and they go, ‘Stacy, do you know how much 600 cookies is going to cost?’ and she says, ‘I don’t care about the cost, can you do it?’ They called her back the next day and told her they would not only have them ready but were going to kick them in at no charge. Doesn't that blow you away, or what?”
Additionally, Rod credited his Sysco Food Service salesman Dan Melton for securing three cases of french fries from Lamb Weston, five cases of hamburger buns from Stone Ground Bakery in Utah, a five-gallon bucket of pickles from The Core Group and all the pulled pork for the sandwiches were donated by Sysco Food Services. Further, Rod said The Mai Team of Pocatello Real Estate Agents contributed a significant sum of money to ensure
“And again, my crew was just phenomenal,” Rod said. “One of my waitresses, Stephanie Echohawk, has some sons and they were just awesome. They brought some friends and did most of the food running. They were getting the trucks to honk their horns and there were smiles all around.”
Rod continued, “At the end of the day, Casperson looked at me and said, ‘You know, I had my doubts you could pull this off, that’s a lot of burgers.’ And I said, ‘Look, we’ve been doing this for 45 years.” And it went perfectly, no hiccups whatsoever."