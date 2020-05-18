POCATELLO — A local woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly stabbed a man in the arm with a knife following a verbal dispute, Pocatello police said.
Sunny Sage Marie Black, 44, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of domestic battery, both felonies, for her alleged actions during the Friday evening incident, according to Pocatello police reports provided to the Idaho State Journal on Monday afternoon.
The incident began to unfold around 7:30 a.m. Friday when Pocatello police officers were dispatched to a home near Old Town Pocatello for the report of a domestic incident, according to police. Moreover, Pocatello police officers were simultaneously sending officers to the Common Cents gas station on Jefferson Avenue for the report of a man who was bleeding profusely from his arm, police said.
When officers arrived at the home near Old Town Pocatello, they came into contact with Black, who was readying to leave the home, police said. Black told police that a verbal altercation with the man who was stabbed led to a physical altercation near the front door of the home. Further, Black said that the man left the home following the altercation and he was not bleeding at all when he left, police said.
While speaking with Black, the officers observed several small drops of blood on the door and on a crate near the doorway, police said.
As officers were interviewing Black at the home, other officers came into contact with the alleged male victim in front of the Common Cents convenience store, police said.
The man told police that a verbal altercation with Black escalated to the point in which she sliced him once on the upper right bicep with a knife that had a blade about 3 or 4 inches long, police said. The man told police that the knife Black used to stab him should be in the back bedroom of the home in the Old Town Pocatello area, according to police.
Police at the home near Old Town Pocatello continued to question Black about the incident and explained that the knife in question was reported to be in the back bedroom, police said.
Black then led officers into the back bedroom, said police, adding that upon entering the room an officer noticed another drop of fresh blood on the bed.
Officers attempted to question Black further about the incident; however, Black refused to answer any more questions without an attorney present, police said.
Black was subsequently arrested and transported to the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello where she currently remains incarcerated.
Black appeared in front of Sixth District Judge David A. Hooste on Monday for an arraignment hearing at the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello where the judge set her bond at $10,000, according to court records. Hooste also implemented a no-contact order between Black and the male victim for when she is released from jail, court records say.
Black is due back in court on May 26 for a hearing in which prosecutors will try to prove there is enough evidence against her to send her case to trial.
In addition to facing up to 25 years in prison and up to $15,000 in fines if convicted of the felony aggravated battery and felony domestic battery charges, Black faces at least an additional five years and up to life in prison if convicted of a persistent violator charge Bannock County prosecutors added against her based on several previous felony convictions, court records say.