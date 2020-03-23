Starting March 24, 2020, the Pocatello Senior Activity Center, 427 N. 6th Ave., will start curbside meals from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
We have never done this before so we are hoping that it turns out okay. We have 77 seniors who have confirmed to pick up a lunch on Tuesday. We want to make sure our seniors have the essential services available to them; food is a priority.
The Nutrition Program is geared to seniors over the age of 60 years of age; donations are kindly accepted but not mandatory.
We have been vigilant and have taken preventative safety measures to prep and prepare the food. We are planning on offering this service Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM until further notice.
Seniors can enter on the west side of the building in their vehicle between the Idaho Department of Labor and the Senior Activity Center, grab a meal through their car window and drive off. It's that simple!
For Questions call the Senior Activity Center at 208.233.1212.