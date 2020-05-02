POCATELLO — The Gate City has reached tentative labor agreements with both the local fire and police unions for the next fiscal year.
A stark contrast from last year in which negotiations between the city and both the Pocatello fire and police departments lasted several weeks and involved costly attorneys to represent each side, there was zero mediation involved with developing next year’s budget as both camps were amicable toward extending the current collective bargaining agreement through 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The money the police union had earmarked for an attorney to represent them during the negotiations, about $1,500, is now heading to feed hungry local families in need with a contribution to the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank.
“We didn’t use a lawyer this year and will instead donate $1,500 to the Idaho Foodbank,” said Val Wadsworth, the president of the Pocatello police union. “There was overwhelming support from our union in signing the contract and we appreciate the opportunity to give back to the people of this community.”
In an April 29 news release, Mayor Brian Blad said the city, businesses and agencies are facing an unprecedented time. Blad said city officials appreciate the police union's willingness to work with them on the tentative agreement, as well as the service the department provides for the community.
And in a news release on April 24 Blad said, “The tentative agreement goes to show the (local fire union) understands the situation we are all facing. We appreciate their willingness to work with the city and we’re grateful for their continued work in emergency services.”
The president of the Pocatello Fire Department union, Andy Moldenhauer, said it would have been quite difficult to host negotiations this year because such meetings must occur publicly, which would have been in violation of Gov. Brad Little’s stay-home order that lasted the entire month of April.
“That type of meeting would have put the city and our union at risk, so we thought it would be best to just extend the contract for another year,” Moldenhauer said. “By extending the contract all the terms and requirements get extended another year and our wage will remain the same, but we felt it was important to get a deal like this in place because there are so many other members of the community who are not working or suffering more than us.”
Wadsworth, echoed Moldenhauer's sentiments, believing a health pandemic is a bad time to negotiate pay increases and other labor issues.
“With the economy in a downturn like it is right now we didn’t think it was the right time to push certain issues like pay increases and benefit change,” Wadsworth said. “Just like the fire department, we extended our contract for another year.”