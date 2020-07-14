POCATELLO — After tabling a mandatory face covering ordinance last week, the Pocatello City Council plans to meet with health experts Thursday to discuss developing an emergency health plan for the Gate City regarding COVID-19.
Pocatello City Councilwoman Christine Stevens says the council would like to receive feedback from health experts at Southeastern Idaho Public Health, Portneuf Medical Center and Idaho State University in creating a COVID-19 plan that could include various response measures if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse in Pocatello.
For Stevens, what the plan will entail is entirely dependent upon what it is Pocatello would like to achieve from creating such a plan. The council’s meeting with the health experts is open to the public and is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday in the council chambers at City Hall.
“I believe what we need to do is focus on what we want,” Stevens said. “We want our businesses to stay open, workers to have jobs, schools to open safely in the fall and as many people to be as safe from COVID-19 in our community as possible. For me, everything else flows from that.”
Last Thursday, the Pocatello City Council met to discuss creating an ordinance that would require most Gate City residents to wear face coverings at public outdoor and indoor locations. The ordinance included various exceptions and enforcement actions including a $50 fine for any person found in violation of the ordinance after a 30-day education period.
A majority of the City Council was not immediately ready to approve the ordinance and several members, including Councilman Rick Cheatum, believed it would be best if the city developed some sort of plan with trigger mechanisms for various measures such as a mandatory face covering ordinance.
After discussing the issue for over an hour at City Hall last Thursday, the council ultimately decided to withhold voting on the proposed face covering ordinance until a response plan, ideally one with trigger mechanisms, is put in place for the city.
“In my view, what the ordinance lacked was a triggered response,” Cheatum said. “At what point should the city of Pocatello implement such a response? Should it be a specific number of cases, deaths, recoveries or hospital visits? We don’t know those facts. At what point do we relax our response whenever we drop below the trigger point? Whatever that trigger point may be.”
One trigger point Cheatum mentioned as a consideration is the COVID-19 related death toll. As of Tuesday, 103 Idahoans have died from COVID-19, including two Southeast Idaho residents, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control suggests the virus’ death toll will rise both nationally as well as within 12 states, including Idaho, over the next four weeks.
Using an amalgam of 23 individual national COVID-19 forecasts, the CDC predicted on July 9 “that there will likely be between 140,000 and 160,000 total reported COVID-19 deaths by Aug. 1” in the U.S.
The virus has killed 138,000 Americans thus far.
According to the CDC, the number of new virus deaths over the next four weeks in Idaho and 11 other states and the U.S. Virgin Islands will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks in those areas.
During this last four week span (between June 8 and July 6), Idaho has reported a total of 12 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aside from what mechanisms would trigger the city of Pocatello to implement additional COVID-19 response measures, Cheatum said that if the city were to incorporate some sort of mask-wearing measure it should be in the form of a resolution urging that masks be worn as opposed to a punitive ordinance.
“What do we do about enforcing a mandatory face covering ordinance?” Cheatum said. “How can you possibly enforce this ordinance? I don’t see that as a possibility. I personally would rather see a resolution from the City Council than I would an ordinance that has to be enacted into law.”
According to the Association of Idaho Cities, ordinances are local laws that are used to regulate people or property and for specific situations outlined in state law. Resolutions are policy statements by a city council and are generally used for matters relating to the city’s internal operations and are functionally equivalent to a motion.
Another issue Cheatum mentioned regarding Pocatello’s proposed mandatory mask-wearing ordinance is that the virus data provided by Southeastern Idaho Public Health regarding COVID-19 infections and deaths is not city specific and to him creating city specific policies without city specific data doesn’t make very much sense.
“I have no idea how many of the current cases in Bannock County are located in Pocatello,” Cheatum said. “But the plan we develop has to be strictly for our city and that’s hard to do without data specifically for Pocatello.”
In-person attendance for this Thursday’s City Council meeting is allowed, but strict social distancing measures are in place and attendance will be limited. The meeting will be live-streamed, accessible at streaming.pocatello.us and via Sparklight Cable channel 56.