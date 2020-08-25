POCATELLO — The Pocatello Jamba Juice is open and ready to serve up some of its “Whirl’d Famous” smoothies.
Rob Shail with the Jamba Juice at 1103 Yellowstone Ave., says the business is offering carry-out, curbside and delivery options through the Jamba app and website, www.jamba.com, as well as Pocatello Food Express, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.
“If you want to have a good boost to your body — vitamins and fruits and vegetables and antioxidants — we’re the spot for you,” Shail said.
He noted that they are not only following but are going above and beyond health department recommendations associated with the COVID-19 outbreak to help keep their customers safe.
They have social distancing spots marked in their lobby. They’re wiping things down every 30 minutes and are regularly sanitizing the counter where customers pay. Employees are also washing their hands in between orders.
“We are sanitizing and cleaning like crazy,” Shail said.
Although the pandemic has affected business in recent months, Shail said they haven’t had to lay anyone off.
“Through a lot of sacrifice on all our parts, (we’ve been able to) keep everybody employed,” he said, adding that it’s been humbling to see the way the employees have worked together. “We’re a family. We all care about each other.”
And they care about their customers and community, too. Shail says they recently took part in a special promotion honoring local heroes.
“Every dollar that was donated, we matched it,” Shail said.
They were subsequently able to give out more than 500 smoothies to local hospitals, police and fire departments, and assisted living centers.
“It was amazing to see,” Shail said, adding that he appreciates the community’s support that helped make that possible.
Despite the challenges they’ve faced in recent months, business is starting to get back to normal. Shail says they’ve been able to extend their hours and are currently open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Shail says their apple ‘n greens, greens ‘n ginger, orange-c booster, peanut butter protein and watermelon breeze smoothies are among their most popular right now. And they’re currently offering free energy, whey protein, soy protein and vitamin boost options.
“(The smoothies not) only taste awesome, a lot of people are getting added (vitamin) C and zinc,” Shail said.
The local Jamba Juice also sells fresh juices, whole fruit bowls, pretzels, breakfast sandwiches and more.
In addition, they have a variety of milk options for people to choose from, including 2 percent, soy, almond, oat and coconut.
Shail says he appreciates all of the support they’ve received from the community in recent months, and he hopes people will continue visiting Jamba Juice for their favorite drinks in the future.
“We’ve missed you, and we’re ready to serve you,” he said.