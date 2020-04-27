POCATELLO — The Pocatello Jamba Juice is still open and ready to serve up some of its “whirl’d famous” smoothies right now.
Rob Shail with the Jamba Juice located at 1103 Yellowstone Avenue says they are offering carry-out, curbside and delivery options right now through their Jamba app and website, www.jamba.com, as well as Pocatello Food Express, DoorDash and Grubhub.
“If you want to have a good boost to your body — vitamins and fruits and vegetables and antioxidants — we’re the spot for you,” Shail said.
He noted that they are doing their best to follow health guidelines associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.
They have social distancing spots marked in their lobby and are working hard to keep things clean.
While cleanliness has always been important to them, Shail says they’re taking their efforts to the next level, wiping things down every 30 minutes and regularly sanitizing the counter where customers pay. Employees are also washing their hands in between orders.
“We are sanitizing and cleaning like crazy,” Shail said.
And even though business is down right now, Shail says they are still getting their share of customers.
“Sales are definitely down from what they were, for sure,” he said. “(But) as people are wanting to eat better and are understanding the importance of diet, we’re getting quite a few repeats.”
The apple ‘n greens, greens ‘n ginger, orange-c booster and peanut butter protein smoothies are among their most popular right now, according to Shail.
“It not only tastes awesome, a lot of people are getting added (vitamin) C and zinc,” he said.
Shail says they’re currently offering free energy, whey protein, soy protein and vitamin boosts. The latter, called daily vitamin & zinc, offers vitamins A, C, D, E, K, B1, B2, B5, B6, B12, biotin and zinc, according to Jamba Juice’s website.
So far, Shail said they haven’t had to make too many business changes due to COVID-19 concerns.
They are closing a little earlier than usual.
“We’re closing half an hour early on weekdays and an hour earlier on weekends,” Shail said.
They are currently open from 7 a.m. to roughly 9:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays. They are closed on Sundays.
They haven’t had to lay off any employees yet either.
“Our employees are extremely important to us,” Shail said.
He hopes people will continue ordering their favorite smoothies from Jamba Juice in the weeks ahead.
“We appreciate everybody,” Shail said. “We’re going to make it through this as a community.”