Pocatello Electric and national mattress manufacturer Serta are teaming up to give away mattresses to locals on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as health care workers and law enforcement.
Pocatello Electric co-owner Suzie Vigliaturo said a Serta mattress will be given away for free in each of the next five months and a local health care worker will be the first to receive one at the end of this month.
Vigliaturo said people can send nominations for who should be the first recipient through June 27 to pocelectric@cableone.net, with details of why the person should receive the mattress.
Local frontline workers who are selected will be able to pick any size or make of a Serta mattress that’s carried at Pocatello Electric.
“It could be a $99 mattress. It could be a $1,000, 2,000, $3,000 mattress,” Vigliaturo said. “Whatever we have in our store.”
Serta had a different idea about who should receive the mattresses, but Vigliaturo said giving it to those on the frontline of the pandemic was the most appropriate and Serta approved decision.
“Originally, what they wanted us to use it for was like, somebody’s house burned down and they needed five mattresses for their house,” Vigliaturo said. “And I said, ‘You know, it might be a while if we’re waiting for someone’s house to burn down. This is not a big city. ...’ And I approached them with this idea.”