Below is a statement from the Pocatello Education Association.
The Pocatello Education Association supports the District’s decision to open the school year in Stage 2. Beginning this year in a modified traditional model for elementary and a hybrid model for secondary is a decision rooted in scientific and medical advice, and it is the best way to keep students and staff safe while still ensuring effective instruction.
Throughout the reopening process, the District has included and valued teachers’ voices, and this decision is a reflection of that. The PEA looks forward to continually working with the District to provide a safe and effective learning environment for our students.