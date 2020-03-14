Saturday, March 14, at 5 p.m. the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will be closing its offices and the Community Recreation Center (CRC) to the public as a precaution for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
In consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the decision was made to close the CRC because of the large number of senior citizens who use the facility. This population has been identified by health experts as the most at-risk to novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The closure will last for two weeks. After which, City officials will review the situation and determine if a longer closure is needed. City employees will continue to work regular hours to assist citizens by phone or online.
Residents who have signed up for Parks and Recreation Department programs already in progress will be contacted by department staff to discuss their options for credits. Those with memberships will receive a two-week extension on their membership. Residents with questions are invited to contact Community Recreation Center staff at 208-232-3901 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Members of the public will still be able to contact Parks and Recreation Dept. staff to register for programs and services by calling 208-232-3901 or at register.pocatello.us.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.