Pocatello City Hall (face-covering ordinance)

The Pocatello City Council will discuss a face-covering ordinance on Tuesday.

 Submitted photo

POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council on Tuesday will hold a special meeting at 11 a.m. to discuss the possibility of establishing a face covering ordinance.

The ordinance itself would not be considered until the Council’s Regular Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 19.

A draft of the ordinance can be found at the following case -sensitive link: bit.ly/35zumCs.

The meeting is not a public hearing and testimony from the public will not be accepted during the meeting.

In-person attendance is extremely limited in accordance with Governor Little’s Modified Stage 2 order limiting in-person gatherings to 10 or less people. Masks/face coverings are required.

Citizens can watch the proceedings online at streaming.pocatello.us or on television at Government Access Channel 56 with a Sparklight (formerly CableOne) subscription.