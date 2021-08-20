POCATELLO — As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to rampantly spread through Southeast Idaho communities, governmental and organizational entities are reconsidering local mask mandates.
Pocatello announced Friday that the City Council will hold a special meeting at City Hall at 1 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of reimplementing a face covering ordinance.
According to the city’s Friday news release announcing the meeting, councilmembers approved a motion when the initial face covering ordinance was rescinded in late April that would involve hosting a special meeting to consider re-implementing a face covering ordinance if active cases rise to 15 or more per 10,000 Bannock County residents for 14 consecutive days or 30 or more per 10,000 for 3 consecutive days. According to recent data from Southeastern Idaho Public Health, the number of active cases for Bannock County has been above 15 per 10,000 residents since August 4.
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees voted 3-2 during a meeting on Aug. 17 to start the upcoming school year without a mask mandate.
Board Chairman Dave Mattson and board members Jackie Cranor and Jim Facer voted in favor of the optional mask policy. Board members Paul Vitale and Janie Gebhardt voted against it.
Idaho State University on Aug. 11 announced it’s imposing an indoor mask mandate on all of its campuses, citing a rise in coronavirus infections and updated federal guidance on masking for vaccinated people.
ISU wasn’t alone in its decision to bring back the requirement either: All of Idaho’s four-year universities are now requiring face masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The 6th District Judicial Court, which includes Bannock, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties, announced on Friday a mask mandate and other public safety measures in Bannock County in light of the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the region. Beginning Monday, any person entering the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello for court business — entering courtrooms or court services offices — must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth and people of different households must maintain at least six feet of social distance, says Bannock County Trial Court Administrator Kerry Hong.
Additionally, because the seven-day moving average of confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County has exceeded 25 per 100,000 residents as of Friday, all jury trials in the county have been suspended beginning Aug. 23 through at least Sept. 3, Hong added.
The safety measures for Bannock County were implemented by Administrative Judge Robert C. Naftz in conjunction with an order from the Idaho Supreme Court first announced in March 2020. None of the other five counties within the 6th Judicial District had exceeded positive COVID-19 cases to trigger mask requirements or a suspension of jury trials.
Also on Thursday, the Post Register reported that unless you're one of the 6,300 Idahoans living in three specific rural counties, you should be wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, according to federal guidelines.
It's been more than three weeks since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors in public in hotspots. At the time, 89 percent of Idahoans should have resumed masking to abide by the new guidance, the Post Register previously reported.
But since then, Idaho's coronavirus surge has skyrocketed, with cases nearly tripling. That has sent record numbers of people to intensive care units and ventilators. And it has strained health care resources to the point that Idaho hospital disaster planners were assembled this week. Some hospitals may soon need to use a plan to ration scarce and potentially life-saving care.
Now, 41 of 44 Idaho counties have substantial or high community transmission rates for COVID-19, the Post Register found by reviewing CDC data. Those counties are home to 1,780,799 people — almost the state’s entire population. The remaining 6,266 Idahoans live in Camas, Clark and Custer counties, which have what the CDC considers low transmission rates.
“We definitely support the CDC’s conclusion regarding face coverings,” said Tracy Mcculloch, the community health director for SIPH. “With what we are seeing in our area, we support the notion that people need to wear masks while they are indoors. And with the delta variant, it’s so contagious that we're seeing vaccine breakthrough cases. Our position is that we really need to encourage people to go back to wearing masks and that’s for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. And if you have not been vaccinated, please do so.”