POCATELLO — The Pocatello City Council during its regular meeting at City Hall on Thursday voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that mandates people wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Effective Saturday, masks or face coverings will be required by adults and children age 5 and older in all indoor and outdoor public areas within Pocatello city limits. A full list of exceptions is posted to an earlier Idaho State Journal article on this topic, accessible by visiting the following case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2UBofqZ.
The council is set to revisit the ordinance at the first regular meeting of January 2021, and every first regular City Council meeting of each month thereafter, unless sooner repealed.
Of the six Pocatello City Council members, Rick Cheatum and Heidi Adamson were the only two who voted against the ordinance. The remainder of the council including Roger Bray, Linda Leeuwrik, Christine Stevens and Claudia Ortega voted in favor of it.
Pocatello plans to implement a 30-day grace period for educating the public about the ordinance, which will begin on Saturday. After 30 days, those who don’t comply with the ordinance would be cited with an infraction and could be subject to a $50 fine by Pocatello police.