As the coronavirus pandemic persists, animals at the Pocatello Animal Shelter are continuing to receive care, officials said.
Pocatello Animal Service Director Josh Heinz said there are still four employees looking after the animals, which are receiving the same care as they did before the shelter became closed to the public last Thursday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Once we get through this, we’ll be able to get our services back to normal and help the public the best we can,” Heinz said. “But just bear with us at this time.”
Heinz encountered this unique situation within a month of stepping in as animal services director on Feb. 29. He has nearly 14 years of experience in animal services and he has people around him who have been helpful, he said.
“I feel OK because I do have the help and support from the staff as well as my peers and the police department. They’re helping out a lot,” said Heinz, who added he tells himself to not “panic and just kind of take things as they come.”
The most important thing he wanted to emphasize is the animals are receiving optimal care.
They are more things that are also staying the same, as animal control is still responding to calls to pick up stray animals and staff members are making calls and responding to the public. Pocatello Animal Services can be reached at 208-234-6156.
But some changes have been made for during Idaho’s 21-day shelter-in-place order, including the closing of the animal shelter to the public.
The shelter is also forbidding pet adoptions. Additionally, people cannot bring stray animals they trapped to the shelter and animal control does not pick up trapped animals, so the shelter is asking that residents not trap animals at this time.
The goal is to minimize the intake of animals to the shelter, so Heinz strongly recommends people keep their pets too.
If someone has to withdraw ownership, the animal shelter will provide assistance and treat each situation on a case-by-case basis.
“In certain situations, we’re willing to help the public and do that,” Heinz said. “If you can hang on to your animal, we ask that you hang on to your animal. But if we can help, give us a call. We’ll see what we can do.”
A national conversation has happened about whether the number of pets dropped off at shelters will increase because the pet parent has COVID-19 or a household is facing a deteriorating financial situation in this declining economy.
Heinz declined to predict if that will be the case after the shelter re-opens and restarts its services. He did say there will naturally be more animals brought to the facility because that was not an available service during the three-week pause.
He is also keeping in mind that the shelter-in-place could be extended.
“If they want us to stay closed longer than those 21 days, I think we’re prepared to deal with whatever we need to and the animals will be cared for,” Heinz said. “But of course, we always want to get back to business.”