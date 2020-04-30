The Pocatello Regional Airport faces the prospect of having no commercial passenger flights for an extended period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delta Air Lines petitioned the U.S. Department of Transportation this week for permission to suspend its flights out of the Pocatello airport and eight others and is waiting for a response, according to the USA Today.
The city of Pocatello stated it is going to send a letter to the Department of Transportation to voice its opposition to the service exemption request by Delta, which is the source of all commercial passenger flights at the Gate City airport.
“These flights are an important hub for travel and commerce for all of East Idaho,” the city’s statement said.
Pocatello Regional Airport Manager Alan Evans said the airport would lose revenue in monthly rental space, landing and fuel fees from the loss of Delta flights, but declined to come up with a dollar figure.
Without commercial flights, the airport would still provide service for a number of tenants, including the freight industry.
“It’s not all commercial,” Evans said. “This airport would still function. There’s a lot of things that still have to happen. I mean, commercial is a big part of it, granted.”
Evans declined to predict if Delta will be granted its DOT request.
“I don’t know what will happen,” Evans said. “What I can say is a number of these requests that have been presented to the Department of Transportation have not been granted. So that’s what I know. So I’m hoping this one is obviously treated the same way.”
USA Today wrote that the airports in which Delta wants to suspend flights are within an hour drive of another airport where it offers service.
The other locations in which the airline wants to suspend routes are: Melbourne, Florida; Brunswick, Georgia; Peoria, Illinois; Worcester, Massachusetts; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Flint, Michigan; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Lansing, Michigan.
The city of Pocatello said it is in contact with SkyWest Airlines, which rents space at the airport to conduct all Delta flights and is the airport’s only commercial passenger airline tenant.
“Delta conducts their own flights at certain airports and at smaller airports they contract with another carrier to fulfill those flights for them, and that’s what happens here,” Evans said.
If Delta is granted permission to suspend flights, Evans said the airport would communicate with SkyWest Airlines about the airline doing commercial flights on its own behalf.
While facing this situation, the airport was already seeing massive impact from the coronavirus outbreak.
Evans said there has been a substantial decrease in passengers coming through the facility, and there is one passenger commercial flight per day — down from three.
The number of flights coming to and from the airport does not naturally affect rental fees as long as the tenant remains, but it does impact landing fees and fuel sales garnered by the airport.
Later, money from rental fees may be affected, though, as Evans said the airport could postpone payments so tenants don’t become insolvent. Evans said going that route would be alleviated by the $1 million the airport is set to receive from federal assistance through the CARES Act.
“We’ve been in talks with (tenants) and working on ways to keep them functioning,” Evans said. “We have a good working relationship with all our tenants here at the airport and working through their needs and assisting them where we can, for sure.”
Evans said he hopes travel will increase as Idaho Gov. Brad Little has laid the groundwork to re-open the state. Little’s incremental four-step process begins Friday and is planned to conclude at the end of June.
In the meantime, Evans says decreasing passengers makes it more difficult to present a case for additional routes for the airport in the future. In February, the airport was not picked for a U.S. Department of Transportation grant to add direct service to Denver.
“We hate to see our traffic get reduced to where it is right now,” Evans said. “We have some concerns with that coming back and being as strong as it was prior to this pandemic. There’s a lot of unanswered questions obviously. There’s a lot of things we’re going to have to work through with the help of the airlines and so forth.”