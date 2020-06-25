CHUBBUCK — A church located inside the Pine Ridge Mall has partnered with the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank to distribute 45,000 pounds of food to families in need in the parking lot outside of the former ShopKo Saturday.
Pastor Doug Smith, with Pocatello Christian Outreach Center, said he and his congregation have hundreds of pre-packaged food boxes to give away that contain a variety of dairy, meat and vegetables.
“This is what we were created for,” Smith said. “We were created to help and love one another, so doing something like this provides a real sense of fulfillment.”
Smith said about 30 volunteers will begin distributing the food boxes at 10 a.m. Saturday using a drive-by system that allows recipients to remain seated inside their cars throughout the entire process. He said donations will be available to “anyone who has a need for some food,” including local food pantries looking to bolster their supplies, and recipients don’t have to qualify in any way.
“It’s not about a religion or race or income status, this is about bridging and uniting a community together,” said Smith, adding in a joking way that, “The only requirement is that you believe that PCOC and the Idaho Foodbank are important and that you put a smile on your face. This is for anyone in need.”
Most boxes will provide families with food for several meals, that is, unless you eat like Smith does, he said.
“It’s two boxes per family and each box has about 50 pounds of food,” Smith said. “So about 100 pounds per family. If you’re like me, I eat a lot, so for people like me you may get a few less meals out of it.”
PCOC earlier this year distributed pallets of frozen spuds earlier this year, funded mostly by private donors wishing to remain anonymous. The food box giveaway set for Saturday is geared toward providing local families with relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and is mostly coordinated with government funding and the local Idaho Foodbank, Smith said.
“We are trying to do our part to strengthen our community,” Smith said. “There is no agenda here except for loving people.”
Smith expects most of the food to be distributed within two hours, with all boxes being given away on a first-come-first-serve basis, he added.
“It goes pretty quick,” Smith said. “Our plan is to show up Saturday and give all the food away until it’s all gone.”