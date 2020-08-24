POCATELLO — The start of the school year for Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is typically a time full of firsts for many, but with the 2020 academic year beginning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monday brought first-time experiences for every student and teacher.
Instead of high school students congregating with groups of friends at their lockers before meeting their homeroom teachers and attending welcome back assemblies, students at Pocatello High School experienced the Traditionals assembly virtually. In addition to laying down their expectations and classroom rules, teachers covered mask-wearing, physical distancing and other health expert recommendations for limiting the spread of COVID-19.
“It was definitely different,” Pocatello High School sophomore Blake Brown said about his second first day of high school. “The fact that we have to wear a mask all day is going to take some getting used to for sure.”
At Pocatello High School, as well as all other District 25 middle and high schools, students with last names beginning with the letters A-K attended classes in-person on Monday, while their counterparts with last names beginning with the letters L-Z are set to have their first day of in-person instruction on Tuesday.
The district’s hybrid approach to the start of the school year for secondary schools will last at least the next two weeks and will have all students attending in-person classes two days per week.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10 in Bannock County, throughout the health district region Monday. Of the total 1,281 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, 1,129 have recovered and six people have died from the virus.
Like many instructors, the strength and conditioning teacher at Pocatello High School, Todd Praska, has had to adjust significantly considering a portion of his class is now being taught online. He, too, said the first day of school this year was quite a different experience.
“We typically start the school year off with big class meetings where we go over the rules and expectations and answer any questions students may have,” Praska said. “We follow that up with a huge assembly with every student in attendance — a big hoorah to start the year to build up that excitement.”
Praska continued, “But today, the cheerleaders, dance team and student government did as good of job as they possibly could have with a virtual assembly, but it wasn’t the same. Then we had to come back to our first hour and cover all the physical distancing and health measure stuff on top of our normal classroom stuff.”
Praska said as a teacher with minimal expertise when it comes to using technology, figuring out how he will put three days’ worth of work online for students to complete will be a challenge.
First-year English teacher at Pocatello High School, Liz Cornwall, who graduated from Idaho State University in the spring, said she is incredibly prepared for online instruction, considering she got a taste of what academia is like in a pandemic finishing her degree in the spring. Additionally, as a student Cornwall participated in several online classes in which Zoom and other digital learning strategies took center stage, something she said has made her more than ready to properly educate her students.
“By choice, I have taken a handful of Zoom classes and others that are technology-based, so I’d say I’m in good shape for how we are starting things off this year,” Cornwall said. “Teachers that are in their 15th year that wasn’t even an option for them, but for me it was a part of my college experience as both a student and teacher’s assistant.”
It was weird not seeing students hustling and bustling in the hallways, said Cornwall, adding that significantly smaller classrooms with half the students learning remotely will take some getting used to. While it’s difficult to formulate her expectations for the semester, Cornwall is confident that she, other teachers at the school and district administrators have laid out a plan that will successfully provide students with the instruction and safety they deserve.
“I don’t really know what to say in terms of my expectations,” Cornwall said. “Everything is so fluid and changing day to day so it’s hard to set those expectations, but I know that no matter what we will get through this together and provide our students with the quality education that they deserve while also keeping them safe.”
Jeremy Hess, a middle school teacher at Grace Lutheran School, which started classes last week, said the biggest surprise of the school year so far has been the willingness of students to wear their masks and adhere to physical distancing measures.
Grace Lutheran Schools implements a dress code that requires students to wear a belt and tuck in their shirts. Much like the many times per day Hess is forced to remind students to tuck in their shirts, he assumed it would be the same with reminding students to wear their masks. But much of his concern has been unwarranted.
Having been teaching for the last week, Hess bestowed a few words of wisdom for the teachers who started class on Monday, advising them to just relax and have confidence in the structure or plan administrators have spent the past few weeks developing.
“Give things a few days to normalize,” Hess said. “Kids are pretty adaptable to change. If we give it a chance, things will eventually feel like they are getting back to normal.”