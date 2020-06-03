Local mental health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has increased stress and anxiety, but that doesn’t seem to have translated into an increase in area suicides.
Officials with Pocatello’s mental health crisis center, have confirmed anxiety is on the rise among the patients they serve. Nonetheless the number of visitors using the crisis center has decreased. Furthermore, call volume remained the same to the state’s suicide hotline in March and April.
The World Health Organization named the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11 and Idaho’s stay-at-home order lasted from March 25 through the end of April to slow the spread of the virus.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health collected suicide data from Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that showed there were eight suicides in Southeast Idaho in March and April combined, compared with 10 in the first two months of the year, six in March and April of 2019 and 15 in March and April of 2018.
“From our perspective, any death from suicide is too many,” SIPH Director Maggie Mann said. “We would hope to see zeros across the board and that’s what many community partners are trying to work toward: is to give people access to the help they need, to encourage people to reach out and ask for help if they’re having these thoughts because the impact of someone dying from suicide is absolutely devastating.”
Idaho had five suicides during April. That is slightly less than the average of 5.3 in April from 2017-19 in the area.
“Based on the data we have today, it looks pretty comparable.” Mann said. “I do want to qualify by saying that this situation has been very hard for people.”
The 2018 data is finalized, while the 2019 and 2020 statistics are preliminary and based on deaths with known causes of death and filed with the Bureau of Vitals Records and Health Statistics as of May 12.
Mann noted that Idaho has a high suicide rate in general. It is the fifth highest in the country at 23.9 per 100,000, according to data from 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Idahoans can call the 24/7 Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357 for crisis intervention, emotional support, resource referrals or if they are having suicidal thoughts or concerned about someone who does.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline Director Lee Flinn said the hotline has had no uptick in call volume during the pandemic, continuing to receive around 1,000 calls a month in March and April.
However, she noted that during that time range there were about 250 to 300 calls per month related to COVID-19, and there were other differences in the content of the calls from March and April of 2019 to March and April of 2020.
The hotline reported a 64% increase in callers reporting anxiety, a 48% increase for reported job loss, a 17% increase for social isolation and loneliness and a 15% increase for interpersonal conflicts such as domestic violence.
“When it comes to some of the things we noticed like an increased in loneliness and anxiety and interpersonal conflict, it’s really important to recognize those kinds of struggles existed before COVID-19,” Flinn said.
There has also been a 25% increase in referrals to the hotline for follow-up support for those discharged from Idaho emergency rooms, psychiatric hospitals and crisis centers.
The South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center in Pocatello is an in-person service, so it is a situation different than a hotline that can be utilized while quarantined. Its address is 1001 N. Seventh Ave., Suite 160.
The crisis center’s executive director, Matt Hardin, said the center had fewer visitors than average in March and April as a result of the governor’s stay-at-home order.
“Going into this, I had no clue if it would affect us to begin with. There’s no prior outbreak that I can compare this to,” Hardin said. “But I was really surprised with how well the community observed the stay-at-home order, which is great. That helped slow the spread down.
“But it was still my goal to get the word out that if you need help, we’re here and we’re observing social distancing, we’re cleaning, we’re masking, we’re gloving, we’re doing everything we can to stay safe.”
Hardin has seen a few people with suicidal thoughts related to COVID-19 and the lockdown, but the biggest increase he witnessed were people with anxiety and feeling overwhelmed by the stay-at-home order and the virus.
“My guess is that we were probably heading in a direction of more suicides if the stay-at-home lasted another three months,” Hardin said. “But I would say the increase in anxiety has been bigger than suicides.”
Hardin said traditional coping mechanisms for mental health struggles — such as going to the gym — ran counter to the concluded statewide stay-at-home order and may go against social-distancing recommendations that remain.
“It just leaves that person feeling isolated, more alone,” Hardin said. “Coupled with the fears and anxiety of the virus that could potentially be deadly, it’s a stressful situation for anybody.”