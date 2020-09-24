An effort to recall three members of the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees launched last week is off to a strong start, according to one of the recall’s organizers.
In less than one week since starting the petition drive on Sept. 18, Pocatello resident Jesse Ward and others involved with the group leading the effort, the Concerned Parents of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25, have already garnered enough signatures needed to initiate the recall process for Zone 1 school board member Jackie Cranor, Ward said.
Additionally, the group has obtained more than half of the needed signatures to initiate the recall process for the board members of zones 2 and 5, Janie Gebhardt and Dave Mattson, respectively, Ward said.
“We are now working to obtain the extra 25 to 30 percent of signatures for Zone 1 to account for people who have signed that are registered to vote at another address or under a different name,” Ward said. “Our plan is to turn these signatures over to the Bannock County Elections Office as soon as we have enough signatures or whenever we feel comfortable doing so.”
Ward said the group is being mindful of the upcoming Nov. 3 general election, adding that they do not want to put too much pressure on the county election’s office during what will likely be a stressful period considering COVID-19 will result in an uptick of absentee and early voting.
The group has until Dec. 1 to submit 206 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 5 of the district to initiate the recall process against Mattson. To begin the process to recall Cranor, the group needs to collect 164 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 1. And to start the process to recall Gebhardt, the group needs to collect 351 signatures from registered voters living in Zone 2. An interactive map of the School District 25 Board of Trustees voting zones is accessible by visiting the following case-sensitive link: bit.ly/2FLczhg. School board members Paul Vitale and Jim Facer are not being included in the recall effort.
“With as few signatures as we need for each zone we are not under a ton of pressure right now,” Ward said. “But we want people to know we are working hard on this effort and will continue to do so.”
Ward told the Journal last week that the primary motivation for launching the recall effort is the board’s overall inability to fully represent the electorate on a number of issues, including the board’s recent decision to continue the district’s hybrid learning model in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 school boundary issue and the decision earlier this month to retire the Pocatello High School Indians mascot.
School District 25 issued the following response on Wednesday to the recall effort: “The Board of Trustees deserves our appreciation for its courageous leadership and tireless efforts in service to K-12 education in our community. Under the board’s leadership and direction, PCSD 25 has been successful in its efforts to prevent the need to quarantine entire classes or close school buildings due to COVID-19 and keep learning progressing. To-date: no classes or schools have been quarantined or shut down in any of PCSD 25’s 22 schools or operational departments. This is a direct reflection of the efficacy of the reasonable, science-based policies and guidelines implemented by this current Board of Trustees.”
Ward told the Journal this week that his group wants the public to know this recall effort is not just about removing three members of the school board, “but is really about fixing an issue that we here in this community have experienced for years in that we have a school board who has chosen repeatedly to ignore the electorate.”
Ward said his group is looking forward to actively working with the community, the district’s leadership and district teachers to provide a better experience for School District 25 students.
In the event enough signatures are gathered to initiate the recall effort against Cranor, Gebhardt and Mattson, they would each have five days to voluntarily resign. Anyone who resigns would be replaced by an appointee selected by the school board.
For whoever decides against resigning, a recall question for those board members would be added to an election ballot and must receive as many in-favor votes for the board members as they secured when they were originally elected. For Cranor that’s 279 votes, for Gebhardt that’s 417 votes and for Mattson that’s 278 votes.
The deadline to add ballot questions to the upcoming Nov. 3 presidential election has already passed, so the May 2021 primary is the soonest such a recall initiative could make its way onto the ballot.
If enough people vote in favor of recalling all three of the embattled school board members, the Bannock County Commission would be tasked with filling the vacancies with appointees of its choice. If just one or two of the board members are recalled, the current School District 25 Board of Trustees would be tasked with filling those vacancies with appointees who live in each respective zone, and if the vacancies cannot be filled with an appointee from within each respective zone within 90 days the board can appoint someone from outside the respective zone, so long as they reside within the School District 25 boundary.
“If people are really encouraged by this effort or they want to have a voice throughout this process, contact us, come get a packet and go out and get some signatures and start talking to people,” Ward said.
School District 25 responded, “We understand the current schedule and instructional models employed to address COVID-19 have been met with both challenges and successes for families. To that end, we have received correspondence expressing strong opinions on both sides of the issue. To date, including data collected from a June 2020 survey, PCSD 25 has received 241 responses in support of returning to school full-time and 188 in favor of the hybrid model. These numbers, which represent a small percentage of our community, do not reflect an overwhelming majority of public opinion on either side.”
The district continued, “As elected officials, Board Members are obligated to make sound, reasonable decisions that are in the best interest of the learners we serve, the teachers we employ and the community in which we live. The Board has an obligation to ground any COVID-related decision-making, not solely on administrative recommendations and public opinion, but on the guidance and direction provided by Southeastern Idaho Public Health and leading medical and epidemiological experts. Rather than see our community divided — now, more than ever — it is critical for us to work together, stay positive and support one another. In the end, it is clear that we all want what is best for our learners, our staff, and their families.”