The Idaho Transportation Department has launched a new traffic-tracking tool that allows government agencies, emergency services and the public to see the latest changes in driver behavior on Idaho highways.

Various tools have been developed to provide a glimpse into how well Idahoans are doing with social distancing in response to the state’s shelter-in-place order, made to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Idaho Transportation Department has an online traffic-tracking tool that shows there was a 19% drop in the state’s traffic volume from the week of March 15 to the week of March 22.

ITD stated in a press release this data will be useful for government agencies, emergency services and the public.

You can access the tool at: bit.ly/3aDx4XP.

“This will provide information closer to real-time than our traditional measurements,” stated Margaret Pridmore, ITD roadway data manager. “That information is helpful as decision-makers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A website called unacast.com is using cell phone data to find the distance people are traveling and other information to determine grades for states and counties.

Idaho is given a D-minus grade. The Gem State also had an F in non-essential visits and D in mobility, which are both discouraged by the website to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Bannock County was given Ds across the board.

You can assess the grades at: www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard.

