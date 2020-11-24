Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 347 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, including 194 in Bannock County, 75 in Bingham County, 38 in Franklin County, 20 in Power County, 10 in Caribou County, six in Bear Lake County, three in Butte County and one in Oneida County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 8,697. Out of the 8,697 cases, 7,411 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. The individual was a woman in her 70s. This brings the total to 74 deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875. For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.