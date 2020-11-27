Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 171 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, including 80 in Bannock County, 61 in Bingham County, four in Oneida County, 18 in Franklin County, and two in Bear Lake County, and three each in Caribou and Power counties. No new cases were reported in Butte County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 9,051. Out of the 9,051 cases, 7,808 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bannock County. The individual was a man in his 70s. This brings the total to 77 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following
prevention methods.
• Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
• Practice social distancing (6ft).
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Avoid people who are sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water
for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are
not available, use an alcohol-based hand
sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or
your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and
objects that may be contaminated with
germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your
healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling
208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to
4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875. For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel
coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel
coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.