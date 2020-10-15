Starting Thursday, Oct. 15, Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be reporting the probable case counts for each county along with confirmed cases in their daily press releases.
As a reminder, probable cases are individuals that have had contact to a confirmed case and are experiencing symptoms, but have not been tested or it is a symptomatic individual that has tested positive with an antigen test.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 102 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 4,181. Out of the 4,181 cases, 3,329 have recovered from COVID-19.
SIPH has also confirmed another death associated with COVID-19 in Bingham County. The individual was a male in his 60s. This brings the total to twenty-six deaths due to COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
Here are the new cases for each county:
- Bannock: 34 confirmed, 29 probable
- Bingham: 12 confirmed, 7 probable
- Butte: 5 probable
- Caribou: 4 confirmed
- Franklin: 2 confirmed, 4 probable
- Power: 5 confirmed
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.
Join us Monday-Friday at 11 am for Facebook Live at facebook.com/siphidaho.