Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday confirmed Caribou County's first death related to COVID-19. The victim was a man in his 60s.
Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 18 in Southeast Idaho.
SIPH also reported 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (16 in Bannock County, three in Bingham County, three in Butte County, three in Franklin County, one in Caribou County, one in Bear Lake County, and one in Power County) in Southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 3,010, of which 2,488 have recovered.
SIPH urges all residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes practicing social distancing at all times, wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing good hand hygiene, and isolating immediately if you show symptoms of COVID-19.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods:
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community that is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.