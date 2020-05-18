Today, Old Town Pocatello, Inc. in consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, City of Pocatello, City of Chubbuck, and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is announcing the community’s annual Fourth of July Parade will be hosted virtually this year.
A tribute video featuring photos and snapshots from the past two parades hosted in Old Town Pocatello is being produced and will be available for families to enjoy at home. The video will be posted on the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page and YouTube Channel at 10 .a.m. on July 4th.
In addition to the virtual parade, Old Town Pocatello, the Chamber of Commerce, and the Cities are partnering with Idaho Central Credit Union to host a community-wide contest. Categories will be:
- Most Patriotic Family Photo
- Most Patriotic Residence
- Most Patriotic Business
- Most Patriotic Vehicle
Entries may be posted to the Old Town Pocatello Facebook page starting July 1 through July 4. Judges will select the winners on July 6. Prizes for each will include a $100 Visa Gift Card and a large trophy, similar to those awarded at the parade each year.
"This decision was not made easily,” said Stephanie Palagi, Executive Director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. “The health and safety of our community is a priority at this time. After much discussion, we determined it would be very difficult to socially distance the crowd of thousands that attend the parade each year. We are encouraging residents to enjoy their families, friends, and Fourth of July festivities while staying close to home.”
For further information, please visit www.oldtownpocatello.com or contact Stephanie Palagi at 208-232-7545.