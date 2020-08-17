POCATELLO — For perhaps the only time in modern history for Idaho State University students, finding a place to park on the first day of classes was not an issue Monday.
Parking spaces abounded at the ISU Pocatello campus Monday not because the school is dealing with a significant enrollment decline, but instead because many students are participating in remote-learning instruction via online classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Idaho State Journal on Monday afternoon spoke to ISU officials about the school’s early enrollment numbers and recruitment and retention efforts ahead of the fall 2020 semester, as well as to several students about how the process of enrolling for classes and their expectations for the school year differ this year amid a global health emergency.
Despite all the uncertainty that has come from the novel coronavirus pandemic, enrollment at ISU for the fall 2020 semester is not too far off from the previous year, according to ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers.
“Right now, ISU is down 2.42 percent in enrollment compared to the first day of fall classes last year,” Summers said. “Compared to the 10th day enrollment figures last year, ISU is down 3.68 percent.”
Summers added that it’s important to note that many adjustments occur between the first day of classes at the start of a semester and the 10th day report, which will be generated on Aug. 28 this semester.
“Between the first and 10th day of classes, many students continue to finalize their schedules and plans change,” Summers said. “The university will provide an official enrollment update on Oct. 15, which is the statewide census day for all public colleges and universities.”
For ISU junior Faith Tarner, who finalized her fall 2020 semester schedule about two weeks ago, there was a brief period of time when she considered taking this semester or year off from school because of the pandemic, but it wasn’t as much related to the overall health risks involved with returning to school, but more so how ISU planned to accommodate its students and their different strengths and weaknesses as they relate to learning, she said.
“I did contemplate not going back to school this year but it wasn’t directly related to COVID-19,” Tarner said. “I was really worried about how ISU was going to respond to the situation. I was worried that because of the circumstances all classes were going to be online and I wasn’t going to be able to show my professors the best of me and my work. But my biggest fear was that the school would shut down halfway through the semester and affect my grades.”
In addition to moving some classes into larger meeting places to provide students with adequate physical distance of at least 6 feet, ISU also incorporated different instruction delivery methods, including the use of hybrid in-person and online-only models. School officials also went above and beyond their typical efforts to recruit new students and retain those already enrolled Summers said.
”ISU conducted extensive outreach efforts to new and continuing students,” Summers said. “We provided campus tours over the summer using enhanced health and safety guidelines. We also increased our outreach efforts, including the addition of thousands of phone calls, text messages and targeted emails. Also, campus departments directly reached out to their students to provide updated information as the COVID-19 situation evolved. For our new Bengals, we provided new student orientation using Zoom and other online platforms.”
Summers continued, “The university came together as a team to focus on fully supporting our new and continuing students during a time of great uncertainty. For the first time, we also made extensive phone calls to students about financial aid. We significantly had more one-on-one, personal contacts this past summer.”
Tarner, a third-year student who recently changed her major to computer science, is enrolled in two classes that are online-only and two classes that are using what ISU has defined as a “hyflex” instruction model. Both her calculus and business statistics classes are hyflex because there are either no lecture halls large enough to safely accommodate the number of students enrolled in each class, or a majority of students indicated they felt safer not attending a class with a large number of students, she said.
While Tarner is not concerned about the differences involved with students attending a lecture in-person as opposed to online via video streaming services such as Zoom, the limitations involved with submitting homework for online-only or hybrid in-person classes has left her a little worried, she added.
“I picked my math classes in-person because I just can’t learn the material online because it’s just so much more difficult for me to fully understand that way,” Tarner said. “One thing that sucks about my math classes is we are not allowed to complete any writing worksheets that we turn in directly. Everything has to be done online and I just don’t think that’s the most beneficial method.”
COVID-19 may have created uncertainty for many in the ISU Bengal community, but for Kestrel Hulet, a first-time ISU student, the pandemic actually contributed to her decision to join the orange and black family.
Before recently completing an 18-month service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Pocatello, Hulet had completed a full year of instruction at Brigham Young University a few years back. Upon learning she was nearing the end of the mission at the beginning of this year, Hulet knew she wanted to get back into school. At the time her options were ISU, BYU or Boise State University.
“I quickly ruled out Boise State mostly because of expense; comparatively BSU was very expensive,” Hulet said. “So then it came down to ISU or BYU and it took a while to decide, but the big deciding factor was COVID-19 actually. Right when the pandemic started hitting the United States that’s when I knew choosing ISU would ensure me a place to live, would not put me in a strange city where I didn’t know anyone and that because ISU was a smaller school it would be safer for me.”
Additionally, Hulet said that after being out of school for a few years she wanted to ease back into her education, something she believed would be much more achievable at ISU than BYU, which she considers to be a far more rigorous environment.
“BYU is a fantastic school and I loved my time there but it was also quite rigorous and I didn’t know if I was up for that on top of living with the stresses of being in the middle of a pandemic,” Hulet said. “ISU is just as good of a school and doesn’t have quite as much of that ‘work yourself until you drop’ type of an atmosphere. ISU just seemed more forgiving, I guess you could say.”
Hulet is enrolled in a mixture of hyflex and in-person classes, she said. Also a computer science major, Hulet said the academic-style classes she is enrolled in are hyflex and the elective courses, in her case yoga and billiards, are in-person. Hulet said she was pleasantly surprised about how effective the hyflex instruction delivery method worked. She was mostly impressed with the functionality of ISU’s Meeting Owls — voice-activated, external 360-degree cameras with microphones and speakers — that provide a link between actual and virtual classrooms.
“I was in the group that was doing Zoom and it worked really well actually,” Hulet said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it worked. They have those Owl cameras in use, which were very interesting to see. The camera tracks the teacher as they walk in front of the class and there is also a 360-degree view of the entire classroom. If any in-class student raises their hand and starts talking, the camera focuses on them as well. It was way more effective than I thought it was going to be.”
Strange and different are the words Hulet used the most to describe the beginning of her fall 2020 semester, but there are still many aspects that have maintained a sense of normalcy. And as time progresses, the hope is that more and more of that normal returns.
“Campus definitely felt much more empty than I was expecting today, partly because it was the first day and the other part is that many students were just not there,” Hulet said. “But we still had lines at the student ID center and at the bookstore, they were physically distanced lines. Overall, it’s strange and really cool to see how much the students and administration are trying to make this semester as safe as possible while still offering us a great experience.”