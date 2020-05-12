Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed on Tuesday three additional COVID-19 cases in the region, the agency said in a news release.
Two of the three new cases of COVID-19 announced Tuesday are in Bingham County while the other case is in Power County, the SIPH news release said.
The SIPH district includes eight counties – Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power. The three new confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday bring the total for the southeastern region of the state to 19.
The first of two new confirmed COVID-19 patients in Bingham County is a man in his 30s who is self-isolating at home, according to the SIPH news release.
Health officials did not comment on transmission specifics for any of the three new cases announced Tuesday but said the investigations remain ongoing.
The second new case in Bingham County is a man in his 40s who is self-isolating at home, the news release said.
The newly confirmed COVID-19 case in Power County is an 18-year-old woman who is also isolating at home, SIPH said in its release.
In addition to the 19 confirmed cases in the SIPH district, there are four probable COVID-19 cases in the district that have not yet been confirmed, according to the SIPH website.
The Eastern Idaho Public Health district – which includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties – has 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases with an additional 22 probable cases that have not yet been confirmed.
There have been zero COVID-19-related deaths in both the SIPH and EIPH districts.
Statewide, there are around 2,300 confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases. About 70 Idahoans have died from COVID-19-related causes.
Epidemiologists at SIPH are working to investigate possible contacts of all cases. All household members of the confirmed cases have been asked to self-isolate at home for a prescribed period of time. If other people are found to have been exposed to the virus, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and they will be asked to self-monitor for the development of symptoms, according to the SIPH release.
“SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, health care providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus,” the SIPH news release said.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, SIPH recommends the following:
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
For more information, call SIPH’s call center Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at (208) 234-5875. For Idaho-specific information about the coronavirus, please visit coronavirus.idaho.gov. For Southeast Idaho information, please visit siphidaho.org or join SIPH Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live virus updates.